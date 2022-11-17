Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pics From The Sets Of Hansal Mehta’s Next; Check Out Here

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. She never fails to entertain her fans with her splendid acting skills. Bodyguard actress often shares glimpses of her real life and real life as well.

Now in the latest update, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared that she will be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s next lead role and shared a few glimpses of the same.

Taking to Instagram, the Tashan actor has dropped stills from behind-the-scenes and captioned her post as “Dover Diaries, United Kingdom 2022 Always a mood on set @hansalmehta @balajimotionpictures@mahana_films.”

On the work front, Kareena also has Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s next, “The Crew” in the pipeline. The Crew stars also feature popular actors Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles.