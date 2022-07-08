Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic As She Chill With Her Girl Squad: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor posed with her besties Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla in fashionable looks outside the high-end Claridge’s Bar.

On Thursday, sharing a photo with sister Karisma and BFFs Amrita and Natasha from the outing, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “You can’t sit with us… but you can stand and pose with us… cause that’s what we love to do.”

Take A Look:

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo of the ‘fab four’ via Instagram, writing “No caption needed.” Amrita shared an Instagram post with the caption, “Just us.” Natasha also shared their photos on Instagram and wrote, “Nothing more therapeutic than an evening with my besties.”

Check Out Pics Below:

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, the film is scheduled to release on August 11. The film is the official Indian adaption of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump (1994).