Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens A Cute Wish For Hubby Saif Ali Khan On His Birthday 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a cute birthday wish for her husband Saif Ali Khan who turned 52 today. The superstar couple certainly enjoys a huge fan following and today, on Saif’s birthday, his fans have been sharing heartfelt wishes on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared two cute photos of Saif on his birthday. In one of the photos, Saif could be seen acing a pout with lipstick on while Kareena clicks him in the frame. In another photo, he is seen with quirky expression on his face. Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way..These pictures are proof I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine …What say guys? #Birthday Boy#My Saifu.”

On the work front, Saif will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The actor will be seen in a negative role in the film. Directed by Om Raut, the film is all set for release next year. He also will be seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The film is all set to release on September 30, 2022.