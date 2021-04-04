Karanjia: 6 Poacher Arrested For Setting Forest On Fire

Karanjia: While Odisha was in news over the raging forest fires that damaged the flaura and fauna of the state, at least six poachers were arrested for setting Kendumundi Dumurudiha reserve forest on fire to poach wild animals.

As per available information, forest department staff raided some locations inside the range and located the accused setting the jungle on fire to hunt wild animals.

Later the Forest Department arrested these poachers.