Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 finally has its winner. Actor Karan Veer Mehra was announced the show’s winner on Sunday night. He beat Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff to secure the top spot. The actor took home the coveted trophy, Rs 20 lakh, and a swanky car. While fans cheered for his victory, the actor told News18 Showsha that he had already anticipated his win.

“I thought I would win whenever I do the show,” Karan Veer Mehra said in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha. He continued, “But when I reached the set, I realised every contestant had sworn to win. My confidence shook a little then, but as they say, ‘Der lagi aane main lekin shukar hai ki aaye toh.'”

Mehra mentioned that his chances of work opportunities have increased after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He said, “There are a lot of choices now for work after the win. I’ve been in the industry long enough to know the producers. The people who have worked with me like me already; but it will be easier to approach those who haven’t worked with me yet.”

After making his mark in the reality television space, will Mehra be seen in Bigg Boss 18 next? He said that while he has no plans to be on Salman Khan’s show but added that “never say never”. “You never know when a plan could be made,” he shared.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 featured prominent faces from the entertainment industry like Asim Riyaz, Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwali, Shalin Bhanot, Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Ashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma and Niyati Fatnani.

The popular show was subjected to controversy when Asim Riaz had an argument with Shalin Bhanot and also ended up disrespecting Rohit Shetty when the filmmaker tried to intervene. Asim ended up walking out of the show. Shilpa Shinde had mentioned that Asim was provoked and ganged up on. Karan Veer Mehra weighed in on the controversy and her take.

“Shilpa was performing her stunt when this started. She wasn’t there to see how and why this started. From her perspective, she must have seen that seven people are against Asim. It must have triggered something for her from her past and she made that statement. I’m sure she does not agree that what Asim did was right. Everything is visible on our monitors,” Mehra opined.