After 105 days of intense competition, television actor Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, defeating fellow finalist Vivian Dsena in a gripping finale. Mehra took home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

This victory adds to Mehra’s impressive reality show credentials, as he previously won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Expressing his elation, Mehra stated, “Winning two major reality shows back-to-back is a dream come true. It’s a testament to my perseverance and the support of my fans.”

Following his win, actress Shehnaaz Gill congratulated Mehra on social media, tweeting, “Victory suits you, Karan! Well deserved.” The message quickly went viral, highlighting the camaraderie among television personalities.

In post-finale interviews, Mehra addressed comparisons to the late Sidharth Shukla, winner of Bigg Boss 13. He shared a personal anecdote, recalling how Shukla once allowed him to ride his expensive bike, reflecting Shukla’s generous nature. Mehra added, “Being compared to Sidharth is an honor; he was a great guy and my good friend.”

The grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan, marked the conclusion of a season filled with drama, alliances, and emotional moments, solidifying Bigg Boss 18 as one of the most memorable seasons to date.