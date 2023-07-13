Karan Singh Chhabra to reunite with director & friend Parmeet Sethi after 6 years; says “And some bonds get better from set to set”

The young and talented actor Karan Singh Chhabra is taking a ladder up with every role that he has taken up. From his humble beginnings, he has steadily carved a path for himself. After impressing his fan following for his appearances in films, he will now be seen in a webseries directed by Parmeet Sethi who is also a good friend of the actor.

Taking to social media Karan Singh Chhabra announced him coming together with director and friend Parmeet Sethi for a webseries after 6 years. He wrote “And some bonds get better from set to set !

Going to work with The supremely talented Director @parmeetsethi sir after 6 years again for this new web show !

Cant wait to share the details with you all”

Checkout: https://instagram.com/stories/karansinghchhabra/3145794145662537280?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

After his impeccable performance as a lead negative role in Chhatrapati, Karan Singh Chhabra is now coming in a web series, and we wonder what his next role will be like. Stay tuned.