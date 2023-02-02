Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Gets New Release Date

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday said his upcoming directorial “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” will now hit the screens on July 28.

A Dharma Productions project, the film was first slated to be released on February 10, 2023, and was later postponed to April 28, 2023 late last year.

Johar, whose last directorial was 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, shared the release update on his official Instagram account.