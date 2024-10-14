Mumbai: In the midst of swirling rumors about potential takeovers by Reliance Industries and Saregama, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has caught the attention of netizens with a notable change in its Twitter bio. The bio now reads, “Owned by Karan Johar & CEO Apoorva Mehta,” a statement that has sparked widespread speculation and discussion online.

Reports have emerged suggesting that Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is eyeing a stake in Dharma Productions. This move is seen as part of Reliance’s strategy to bolster its presence in the content production sector, which already includes significant investments in Jio Studios and Viacom18 Studios. Additionally, there have been talks about Saregama, part of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, considering a majority stake in the production house.

Karan Johar, who owns 90.7% of Dharma Productions, has been exploring ways to monetize his stake amid the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. Previous attempts to secure deals have reportedly fallen through due to valuation disagreements.

The updated Twitter bio appears to be a subtle yet clear message from Johar, reaffirming his ownership amidst the takeover speculations.

