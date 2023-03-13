Karan Johar Wraps Shooting Of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has completed the shooting of his upcoming directorial venture “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”.

In a lengthy post shared on his Instagram account, Johar thanked the cast and crew of the film who supported him through tumultuous making of his first film as a director since 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

“It’s been 7 years since I directed a film… I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote (something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature,” the filmmaker wrote alongside a series of photographs with the film’s team.