Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss on VOOT

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version of the reality show, Bigg Boss, on Voot. The filmmaker will step into the shoes of Salman Khan for the special series, which launches on August 8 on Voot.

Earlier it was speculated that Bigg Boss 13 fame Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting the show.

Karan Johar, who is known to be a conversationalist and someone who loves gossip fitted the bill of the OTT version.

KJo promised that Bigg Boss OTT will be lot more “sensational and dramatic.”

Bigg Boss OTT will have a mix of influencers, social media stars and some celebs as contestants. Apart from the usual hour-long episode, viewers will get to see their journey 24X7 live on the streaming platform. Just like the TV show, Endemol India will be bankrolling this digital version too.