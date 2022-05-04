Karan Johar Pranks Fans, Koffee With Karan Season 7 To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar

Celebrities have their own unique style of making announcements to treat fans with their upcoming projects. Today, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and announced that his show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will not return. However, it turned out to be a prank post when KJo posted another update stating that the chat show will not return on TV but is all set to return with a brand new season on the OTT platform’ Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier today, Karan Johar pranked his social media followers by announcing that Koffee With Karan will not be returning and ended his note with three dots. Hours after, the director-producer posted another update completing his statement and announcing that the Season 7 of Kofee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

“The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time,” said Karan and added that viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favorite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better.

The first season of the talk show premiered in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as guests. Many Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and others graced the show as special guests and won our hearts with candid chat with host Karan Johar.