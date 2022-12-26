Karan Johar Drops Video Feat Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & More Celebs As He Wraps Up 2022

New Delhi: Popular filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video wherein he felt grateful to all his fans and well-wishers as 2022 draws to an end.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the video and wrote captioned this video, “Calling it an almost wrap on 2022 and what a year it has been! Grateful.”

Watch Video here

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

</>

On the work front, Johar became father to twins (a boy and a girl) through surrogacy in February 2017.