Karan Johar Drops New Pics With Yash, Roohi: Pens Emotional Note

New Delhi: Kara Johar dropped new pictures with his kids Yash and Roohi as they jet off on vacations to spend quality time.

The filmmaker took to Instagram and penned an emotional note on parenthood. Karan wrote, “Being a parent is not an emotion â€¦ it’s an explosion of every emotion you may have experienced â€¦. Words are not the best way to describe the feeling of being a parentâ€¦ if only cuddles had a language of their own…Thank you for shooting these precious images @ishaannair7 (sic).”

Take A Look:

On the work front, the filmmaker is working on his latest directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The romantic drama will open in theatres later this year.