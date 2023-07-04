Watch: Karan Johar Directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Trailer Out

Mumbai: The trailer of the much awaited family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has been released.

The trailer of the movie directed by Karan Johar evokes all emotions, including drama, romance, and comedy. It somewhat feels like an extended version of Karan Johar’s 2001 family entertainer film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Alia and Ranveer, in the trailer, can be seen sharing a sizzling chemistry. The two fall in love with each other. But the problem occurs when they must convince their families to accept marriage.

Therefore, they plan out a ‘switch’ plan where Rocky and Rani both decide to live with each other’s families for three months.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani trailer gives off a typical Dharma Productions vibe as it includes colourful visuals and catchy dialogues.

Karan’s family entertainer is slated to be released on July 8. The movie has reunited Alia and Ranveer after Gully Boy.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra, reports India Today.