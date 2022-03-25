Karan Johar Announces The Remake Of Malayalam Film ‘Hridayam’

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the remake of the popular Malayalam romance drama Hridayam which featured Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. The movie had released early this year.

Karan Johar took to his social media handle to make the big announcement. He wrote, “I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank you @visakhsubramaniam & @cinemasmerryland for this huge win. Can’t wait for you to see it!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post:

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie will mark Ranveer’s second collaboration with Alia after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The duo had even shot for a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Turkey recently.