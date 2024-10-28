Mumbai: In a delightful treat for Bollywood fans, the iconic film “Karan Arjun” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is set to re-release in theatres to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this cult classic originally hit the screens in 1995 and has since remained a beloved favorite among audiences.

The film, which also stars Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri, tells the gripping story of two brothers who are reincarnated to avenge their mother’s death. Known for its memorable dialogues, powerful performances, and the electrifying chemistry between the two Khans, “Karan Arjun” has etched its place in Bollywood history.

The re-release is scheduled for January 2025, marking three decades since its original debut. Fans can look forward to a newly remastered version of the film, promising an enhanced viewing experience. This re-release is not just a nostalgic trip down memory lane but also a celebration of the enduring legacy of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Indian cinema.

As anticipation builds, the makers have also planned to release a special trailer to reignite the excitement among fans. This move comes at a time when both superstars are gearing up for their next big collaboration in the much-awaited “Tiger vs Pathaan,” adding to the buzz surrounding their on-screen reunion.