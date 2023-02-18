Karachi police chief’s head office comes under Pakistani Taliban Terrorist attack

Karachi: Heavily-armed Pakistani Taliban militants on Friday stormed the Karachi Police chief’s office in the country’s most populous city, sparking gunfire that killed three rebels and four others, the latest brazen assault on security forces amid an uptick in terror attacks across the country.

The attack took place around 7:10 pm local time.

A spokesperson of the Karachi Police confirmed in a statement that the Karachi police chief’s head office had come under attack.

Karachi Police chief Javed Odho also confirmed in a tweet that his office was under attack but said the security forces had responded strongly.

Law enforcement agencies cleared the five-story office of the city’s police chief after nearly a four-hour operation.