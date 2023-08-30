Kapil Sibal Takes Dig At PM Modi After BJP-Led Centre Cuts LPG Price Before Polls

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the reduction in the price of LPG and asked if this was not “revdi (freebie) culture”. On Tuesday, the government announced a reduction in the prices of domestic cooking gas by Rs 200 per cylinder. The reduction meant a Rs 400 cut for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana as they are already enjoying Rs 200 subsidy on LPG cylinders.

PM ji :

₹ 400 relief for Ujjwala is not “revri” culture ? This is for poor households I guess . Glad you have remembered them. Am sure you will think of them more as 2024 approaches But when Opposition parties give relief it becomes “revri” culture ! Jai ho ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 30, 2023

Making a jibe at the central government, Kapil Sibal also said that as the elections approach, Prime Minister Modi begins caring more for the poor. He said that when the opposition does something to give relief to people, PM Modi calls it “revdi culture”.

Sibal’s post on X (Twitter) read: “PMji, ₹ 400 relief for Ujjwala is not revdi culture? This is for poor households I guess. Glad you have remembered them. Am sure you will think of them more as 2024 approaches. But when Opposition parties give relief it becomes revdi culture!”

The phrase revdi culture or freebie politics was used by PM Modi in July last year to attack the Oppposition. He said that the people, especially the youth, must be wary of the Opposition’s “revdi culture” as it is very “dangerous”. He sought to warn people against politics based on populist measures.

The central government on Tuesday reduced the price of cooking gas cylinders (LPG) by Rs 200. It also decided to issue 75 lakh new LPG connections free of cost under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that at a Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, it was decided to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200 for all consumers.