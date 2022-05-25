Kapil Sibal Quits Congress, Files Rajya Sabha Nomination With Samajwadi Party Support

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal today said that he has resigned from the Congress and filed a Rajya Sabha nomination as an Independent candidate with backing from the Samajwadi Party.

“I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country,” Sibal said adding, “On May 16, I resigned from the Congress Party. I have filed nomination as an Independent candidate with the help of SP.”

“I filed the nomination as an independent candidate. I am thankful to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that he supported me. I also wish to convey my gratitude to Azam Khan for the support that he has given me, not just now but over several years,” Sibal added

This is the latest high-profile exit from the Congress, the fifth in five months.

Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament.