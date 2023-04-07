Kapil Sibal counters PM Modi’s ‘social justice’

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that social justice was an article of faith for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the “rich get richer the poor get poorer”. To support his claim, Sibal tweeted data on the widening wealth gap, GST collection, and billionaire Gautam Adani’s meteoric rise under the Narendra Modi

Addressing the BJP workers on the party’s 44th Foundation Day on Thursday, Modi cited the free ration scheme, health insurance and other welfare measures, to assert that social justice was an article of faith for the BJP while other parties used the plank to advance the interest of particular families without helping society.

“BJP lives social justice…follows it in letter and spirit. Getting 80 crore people free ration is a reflection of social justice. The facility of free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to 50 crores poor without discrimination is a demonstration of social justice. I firmly believe that the devotion, dedication and power of our Karyakartas, and our Mantra of ‘Nation First’ will keep inspiring us,” the prime minister had said.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “PM: ‘BJP lives for social justice and follows it in letter and spirit’. Facts: 1) 40 per cent of the wealth created from 2012-2021 went to only 1 per cent of the population 2) In 2022 Adani’s wealth increased 46 per cent 3) 64 per cent of GST came from the bottom 50 per cent; 4 per cent came from top 10 per cent.”

“Rich get richer the poor poorer,” Sibal claimed.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’ aimed at fighting injustice.