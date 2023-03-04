Kapil Sibal Announces New Platform To Fight Injustice

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member and veteran Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal on Saturday announced a new platform to fight “injustice” prevailing in the country under the BJP-led government, calling on everyone, including opposition chief ministers and leaders, to support him in his endeavour.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal said he was launching the platform “Insaaf” and a website “Insaaf ke sipahi” to help people rise in the fight against injustice with lawyers at the forefront of the initiative.

He said on March 11, he will hold a meeting of the initiative at Jantar Mantar where he will put forward a vision for India.

Sibal said it was an open invitation for everyone, including opposition leaders and common people, to join him at the event.