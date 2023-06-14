Kapil Sharma’s Former Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Attempts Suicide During Facebook Live
Tirthanand Rao, the actor and comedian who worked with Kapil Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’, attempted suicide by drinking poison during a live session on Facebook.
In a live video on his official Facebook page, Rao alleged that he was in a “live-in” relation with a woman and she is responsible for this.He alleged that the woman was “emotionally blackmailing” him and “extorted” money from him.
He said he was in debt of about Rs 4 lakh because of her, adding that he had known her since October last year.
The actor is then seen taking out a bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it in a glass.
Seeing Rao’s video, his friends immediately reached his house where he was found in an unconscious state. They called the police and took him to hospital.
