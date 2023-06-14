Tirthanand Rao
Kapil Sharma’s Former Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Attempts Suicide During Facebook Live

By Pragativadi News Service
Tirthanand Rao, the actor and comedian who worked with Kapil Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’, attempted suicide by drinking poison during a live session on Facebook.

In a live video on his official Facebook page, Rao alleged that he was in a “live-in” relation with a woman and she is responsible for this.He alleged that the woman was “emotionally blackmailing” him and “extorted” money from him.

He said he was in debt of about Rs 4 lakh because of her, adding that he had known her since October last year.

The actor is then seen taking out a bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it in a glass.

Seeing Rao’s video, his friends immediately reached his house where he was found in an unconscious state. They called the police and took him to hospital.

