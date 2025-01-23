Popular comedian Kapil Sharma and singer-comedian Sugandha Mishra have reportedly received death threats from Pakistan, prompting them to file complaints with the Amboli Police.



According to reports, actors Rajpal Yadav and choreographer Remo D’Souza have also been targeted in similar threats. The police have registered FIRs under BNS Section 3513 and launched an investigation.



While the motive behind the threats remains unclear, authorities are taking the matter seriously and have assured heightened security for the celebrities. Neither Kapil Sharma nor Sugandha Mishra has publicly commented on the situation yet.



More details are awaited as the probe progresses.