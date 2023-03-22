Kapil Sharma-starrer ‘Zwigato’ Secures Tax Exemption In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday announced to exempt entertainment tax on recently released Bollywood movie ‘Zwigato’.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal to waive the tax, a release issued by the Office of Chief Minister stated.

The movie directed by famous actress Nandita Das and starring famous actor Kapil Sharma is all about a family drama.

‘Zwigato’ has been made based on the struggling life of a food delivery boy and his family. Made in Hindi, this film has been shot entirely in Bhubaneswar.

Since the movie ‘Zwigato’ was completely shot in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister highly appreciated the initiative of director Nandita Das.

The CM also joined a special screening event for the movie at his resident.

Patnaik expressed hope that this will boost the tourism sector in the state and create employment for talented young women.

The state government is implementing favorable policies in a bid to attract movie makers to shoot more commercial films in Odisha.

This Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami movie is a tale of the common man and how the working class struggles to make ends meet, and always tries to find joy in the little things. The movie opened up to decent reviews but it could not reflect in the numbers at the box office.