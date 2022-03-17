Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma Relishes Early Morning Bike Ride On The Streets Of Bhubaneswar: Check Out Video

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhubaneswar: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who is currently in Odisha Capital city Bhubaneswar, shared a glimpse of how he is enjoying his early morning in the city.

Taking to his Instagram handle Kapil shared a video in which he was seen riding a bullet through the beautiful temple city in the early morning. He posted the video and captioned: “Enjoying the early morning ride on my favourite bike #bullet #bulletlovers #beautiful #bhubaneswar #odisha.”

