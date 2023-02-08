Kapil Dev Wants To Slap Rishabh Pant Once He Recovers, Here’s Why

Former India legend Kapil Dev said that he wants to slap Rishabh Pant as soon as he recovers from the injuries. The Indian wicketkeeper batter is still recuperating after he met with a serious car accident on December 30.

“I have a lot of love for him. I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him and tell him to look after himself. Because of your accident, the entire team is in tatters. I love him, but I am also angry at him. Why do such youngsters of today’s times make such mistakes? There should be a slap for it,” Kapil Dev said.

“First blessings, that he gets all the love in the world, may the almighty give him good health. First that, but after that, like parents have this responsibility to slap the children if they make mistakes,” he added.

Pant suffered multiple injuries after a life-threatening car crash near Roorkee while he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand.

After initially being admitted in Dehradun for a few days, the star player was airlifted to Mumbai for treatment of his injuries. Last month, he underwent multiple surgeries on his knee and heel in Mumbai and is yet to be discharged from the hospital.

Pant will remain out of action for over next six months, which means majority of 2023, including this year’s IPL and ODI World Cup in India. As he continues to recover, the star player will also miss the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to officially confirm when Pant will return to the field.

Rescently, Pant shared an update on his recovery on Instagram where he expressed to have blessed to ‘sit out and breathe fresh air’. Pant posted an Instagram story with the caption “Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed”.