New York: Kanye West is facing an Instagram suspension for 24 hours. The move comes after Ye posted a racial slur to attack Trevor Noah who recently addressed the rapper’s behaviour and his ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian.

A spokesperson from Meta confirmed the same adding that under the temporary suspension West will be unable to post, comment or send DMs. Kanye’s post attacking Noah was reportedly taken down by the photo-sharing platform as it violated their policies. The post consisted of the lyrics to the song Kumbaya which were replaced with a word that is considered to be offensive and is a racial slur.

The host spoke about Kardashian’s harassment amid all this and said, “She’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

Apart from his post attacking Trevor, Kanye recently also shared a screengrab from his Eazy music video that showcased claymation that resembled Pete Davidson and wrote in the captions, “Ya’ll ready for Coachella.”