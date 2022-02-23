Kanye West plays Kim’s SNL monologue clip at Donda 2 concert

Florida: Kanye West has been making the headlines in the past weeks. As the rapper debuted the songs of his Donda 2 album at a live performance in Florida on Tuesday, Kanye didn’t shy away from dissing the duo again as he used Kim’s voiceover for one of his songs.

During Tuesday’s live performance in Miami, Kanye kicked off one of his new songs with a recording of his estranged wife’s from her Saturday Night Live monologue. The portions that West used from her SNL video included, where she said, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America.”

Following the SNL clip, Kanye reportedly launched into a song that reportedly seemed to be about the dissolution of his marriage with Kim. The rapper’s Donda 2 performance consisted of several moments where he seemed to have been taking potshots at Kim and Pete.

