Kanye West Is Now Ye! Judge Approves Rapper’s Name Change Request

Los Angeles: Kanye West is now officially Ye. Just Ye. A Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” Judge Michelle Williams Court said in court documents.

The petition filed Aug. 24 cited “personal reasons.“

Kanye has been known by many names in his career, including Ye, Yeezy and Yeezus.

Ye is the name of Kanye’s 2018 album and he explained in a radio interview that the word held religious meaning. “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you.’ So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything.

Kanye West also tweeted his intent to change his name back in 2018, writing, “The being formally (sic) known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who have four children, announced their decision to divorce in February. Kanye, who ran for the White House last year, recently ended a romance with supermodel Irina Shayk.