Kanwariyas throng river ghats in Odisha

Cuttack: Lakhs of Kanwariyas (Bolbom devotees) on Sunday thronged various ghats to collect water from different rivers. The devotees will offer the water to Lord Shiva in different shrines across Odisha on the first Monday of the holy Shravan month.

Kanwariyas are collecting holy water from different rivers and moving on the roads by holding the Bahungis (slings each with two water-full pots hanging on both sides) with the chanting of ‘Bol Bom, Hare Hare Bom’ is creating a devotional atmosphere across the State.

The month of Sawan or Shrawan is marked by fasts and festivals. Hindus consider it an auspicious month and spend it in reverence for Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. The fast of Sawan Somwar, that is, every Monday, is observed by many devotees of Lord Shiva. They offer panchamrit, jaggery, bhuna chana, bel patra, dhatoora, milk, rice, chandan among other things. On the other hand, Mangala Gauri Vrat or Fast for Mata Parvati is observed every Tuesday of this holy month.

This year’s Sawan comes after a 19-year gap, making it rare. The month began on 4 July and will continue until 31 August. The month of Sawan usually falls in July and August, the time when rains grace India, indicating the arrival of the monsoon.

Rains symbolise life’s renewal and Lord Shiva’s blessing. Sawan brings a great time for spiritual devotion, fasting, and celebration for Hindus globally. Shravan maas has significant days like Sawan Shivratri and Hariyali Amavasya which are considered highly auspicious.