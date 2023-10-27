Kantara rakes in official selection to prestigious Indian Panorama of 54th International Film Festival of India

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released in 2022 and took the nation by storm. While the film brought an extremely engaging story from the heartlands of India, it emerged as a sleeper hit that became a blockbuster of the year. While Kantara has been receiving enormous love and appreciation from the masses across the globe, now, it has brought yet another prestige to its name as the film made its official selection in the prestigious Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India. Now, Kantara’s divine magical experience is expected to be seen again in International Film Festival of India screening.

Hombale Films Kantara has been selected for the Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India which is scheduled to be held in Goa from 20th-28th November 2023. While the film has left the nation absolutely berserk, it is sure to spread the same at the film festival.

Moreover, as the film was released in 2022, its madness is still evident across the Navaratri season as Kantara-themed Durga pandal and Idol in Kolkata have been seen. With the mesmerising visuals and amazing story, The audience enjoyed the most divine experience on the big screen with the film.

Apart from this, Hombale Films is currently working on the next part of Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Apart from which, they have a Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.