Kantara actor Sapthami Gowda set for Hindi debut with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War

Mumbai: Kantara star Sapthami Gowda has joined the team of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for his new film, The Vaccine War. The filmmaker thanked her for being part of the project and tweeted that her role in the film will “touch many hearts”. The Vaccine War will mark Sapthami’s debut in Hindi films.

Sapthami tweeted, ” I’m glad and excited to be a part of this project! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity.” Vivek quote-tweeted her post to respond and wrote, “Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts.”Sapthami Gowda

Welcome Sapthami.

Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts. https://t.co/aVsCGlmwgX — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 13, 2023

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Vaccine War is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages.