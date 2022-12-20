Kantabanji Sub-Jail Warder Suspended In Gobinda Sahu Death Case

Kantabanji: A warder of Kantabanji sub-jail has been suspended from duty in connection with the mysterious death of Gobinda Sahu, who was the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case.

Warder Akshya Mohanty has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty, said DIG (prison), Sambalpur range, Anasuya Jena.

On the other hand, a four-member team of Crime Branch launched investigation into the death of the under trial prisoner.

Odisha State Human Rights Commission also took the suo motu cognizance of the matter and asked the police to submit a report on the case.

On the other hand, Gobinda’s wife Susama alleged that her husband has never committed suicide, rather he was murdered. She also lodged a complaint with police in this regard.