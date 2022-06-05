Kanpur Violence: 29 Arrested Till Now; Cops To Probe PFI Links

Lucknow: A total of 29 people, involved in the violence that erupted in the city’s Parade Chowk area on Friday, have been arrested.

The local Muslim leader, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, was identified by the police as the main conspirator behind the violence.

According to police, Hashmi allegedly incited people, which led to stone-pelting and clashes between two groups. Over 39 people, including multiple police personnel, were injured due to this. He has been detained and taken in for questioning.

“Documents related to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) were also found during searches at the premises of Zafar Hayat Hashmi,” said the commissioner, adding “all arrests till now are based on photographic and video evidence from the scene of the riots.”

Three FIRs have been filed against over 1,000 unknown persons for rioting and violence.