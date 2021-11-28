Kanpur Test: India Eye Win On Fifth Day As Blackcaps Require 280 Runs

Kanpur: Millions of cricket fans have glued themselves to the television sets as the India-New Zealand first test match at Kanpur took an astounding turn on the fourth day.

Starting the day, Shreyas Iyer’s 65 and an unbeaten 61 by wicket keeper Wriddhiman Saha helped India to score a descent total of 234/7, setting New Zealand a target of 284.

Meanwhile, Chasing the target of 284 runs against India in the first Test, New Zealand ended Day 4 at 4/1

Ravichandran Ashwin had dismissed New Zealand opener Will Young minutes before the stumps on Day 4.

After India found themselves tottering at 51/5 in the first session of the day, Iyer and Saha led India’s lower-order fightback. Iyer also became the first Indian batter in the Test history to score a century and a fifty on debut.

All-rounder Ashwin also took the initiative in the partnership, counter-attacking after Southee and Jamieson dismissed India’s out-of-form senior batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Saha and Axar Patel then ground out the New Zealand bowlers and India eventually declared to have about three overs at the New Zealand batsman.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee picked three wickets each while Azaj Patel got one.