Kannada TV Actress Chethana Raj Dies During Plastic Surgery

Bengaluru: Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj has reportedly passed away after undergoing a plastic surgery at a private hospital here. She was 21.

The actress got admitted to the hospital on Monday morning and underwent a ‘fat free’ surgery. Sources said that the actress reportedly faced slight changes in her health during the evening hours as water started accumulating in her lungs.

While the exact cause behind the death of the actress is yet to be ascertained, Chethana’s parents are currently claiming that it was the doctor’s negligence that led to the untimely death of their daughter.

Chethana’s body is currently at the hospital and will be shifted to Ramaiah hospital later in the morning hours for post mortem.

A police complaint has been lodged against the hospital committee by the latter’s patience in the nearby police station.

Further details regarding the same are awaited.