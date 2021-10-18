Kannada Actor Shankar Rao Passes Away At 84

Bengaluru: Senior Kannada actor Shankar Rao who is well known for his comic roles, has passed away at the age of 84 in Bengaluru on Monday.

Reportedly, Shankar has worked in many films in various comedy roles and entertained Kannadigas over the years. He is well known for his comic roles. He portrayed Boss Balaraju in the comedy serial Papa Pandu which became very popular among people of all ages.

It is pertinent to mention that senior actors in Kannada cinema have died consecutively. Before Veteran actor, Govind Rao passed away at the age of 86 on October 15. Satyajit, a popular Kannada actor before him, passed away on October 10.

Several Kannada film industry members have expressed their condolences on the demise of Shankar Rao.