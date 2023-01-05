Kanjhawala Case: Police Custody Of Four Accused Extended

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday extended the police custody for four days of all the five persons, accused of hitting a 20-year-old girl and dragging her for a considerable distance leading to her death in Outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala.

Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal granted four-day police custody to all the five accused, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun, on Thursday.

After three days of police custody, all the accused were produced through video conferencing, due to security reasons, from Rohini Court’s lockup amid heightened security. They were arrested on January 1.

“Police demanded five days of custody but the court granted them a four-day custody,” said Advocate Shivani Sharma (LAC), counsel appearing for Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun.