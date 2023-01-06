Kanjhawala Case: One More Accused Surrenders Before Police

New Delhi: The seventh accused in the Kanjhawala death case, on Friday surrenders to the police, news agency ANI reported.

He has been identified as Ankush.

Earlier, a sixth suspect was apprehended in the horrible event in Delhi’s Khanjawala on New Year’s Eve, in which a lady died after being dragged for many kilometres by a car that hit her scooter.

The perpetrator, named as Ashutosh, has been apprehended, and according to police, the victim was pulled for more than 12 kilometres on Sunday by Ashutosh’s automobile. Today, Delhi’s Rohini court has granted a three day police custody of Ashutosh.

“In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on,” the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said today.