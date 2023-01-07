Kanjhawala Case: Eyewitness Nidhi Arrested In Drug Smuggling Case

New Delhi: Eyewitness Nidhi in the Kanjhawala accident matter was previously arrested in a drug smuggling case, as per reports. Nidhi was riding pillion with Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old who died after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the national capital on New Year’s Day.

Nidhi was arrested in Agra in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (1985) case as per an FIR registered in December 2020. She is currently out on bail, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

According to ANI’s report, Nidhi had been intercepted and arrested on December 6, 2020, at the Agra railway station for bringing ganja (marijuana) by train from Telangana. She was then placed under arrest. Two boys named Sameer and Ravi were also arrested along with Nidhi.

Other reports stated that the police had recovered 10 kg of ganja from Nidhi’s possession and she got bail on December 15, 2020, on a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

Delhi Police on Friday denied reports that the Kanjhawala case victim’s friend, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident, has been arrested and said she has been called to join the investigation.

About the fateful night, Nidhi said that she fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was “scared”.

Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, “There are reports that Nidhi has been arrested by the police. It is hereby clarified that she has been called to join the investigation”, news agency PTI reported.