Kanika Mann flaunts her bare back in saree

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Kanika Mann set social media on fire with her sultry avatar, when she flaunted her bare back, the posed happily for the paparazzi and greeted them with a wide smile on her face. Adding more drama to her look was the heavy golden jewellery she opted for.

However, her look didn’t go down well with the netizens who trolled her for dressing inappropriately in public places. Many even compared her to Urfi Javed.

While many of her fans loved the way Kanika carried herself, there were some, who slammed for the bare back.