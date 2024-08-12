Kanguva trailer out; Suriya makes a furious entry in Pan India

Kanguva, made under the banner of Studio Green, is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2024. With its tantalizingly thrilling posters and the amazing ‘Fire Song,’ the excitement for the film is continuously rising to a fever pitch.

Now, after a long wait, the trailer of Kanguva has finally been released, and it’s indeed extraordinary and out of this world, with Kanguva looking like it’s going to rule the box office.

The trailer of Kanguva showcases that the South Indian film industry is leaving no stone unturned in creating something out of the box and grand. After Kalki 2898 AD, Kanguva is yet another example of amazing content from the South. Suriya’s character is portrayed as a ferocious daredevil, and the superstar is making a ravishing entry into the Pan-India market. It’s fair to say that the trailer is Suriya’s lion’s roar across India. The trailer beautifully depicts both prehistoric humans and our future. Such an imaginative and daring project could only come from the South.

With the trailer release, The makers wished the director Siva as he celebrated his birthday. They further jotted down the caption.

“Wishing the master storyteller and the maestro of cinematic experiences a birthday as unforgettable as his films Here’s to a blockbuster year and abundant success for our #DirectorSiva Sir

Wishes from Team #Kanguva

#HBDSiva”

‘Kanguva’ is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it’s bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.