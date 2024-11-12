Fans can now mark their calendars as the makers of Kanguva have opened their ticket window for advance booking.

Kanguva–the latest action-packed spectacle which promises to deliver an ultimate faceoff between the good and evil releases on the big screens on November 14, 2024.

The film’s advance booking has officially opened and moviegoers can now rush to book their seats to witness the grandeur on the big screen.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is set to take audiences on a high-octane journey through a world brimming with intense action, emotional depth, and a fierce battle between hope and vengeance.

Kanguva makers Studio Green shared a poster on their social media handle, “The ultimate faceoff between good and evil. An epic clash of hope and vengeance. Unveiling the Magnum Opus #Kanguva in just 2 Days.”

‘Kanguva’ is the biggest and most expensive film of this year and is set to release on November 14, 2024. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it’s bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films.

Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography.

The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe.