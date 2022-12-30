Kangaroo Court Ostracizes Family In Bolangir; 6 Including Sarpanch Booked

Bolangir: Past political rivalry has led to social boycott of a family at Mirdhapalli village under Sadar police limits in Bolangir district.

A Kangaroo court convened by the village committee ostracized the family of Saroj Rout. With no other option, the family members had to take shelter at threshing yard as some villagers threatened them in an inebriated condition.

The only mistake Saroj had committed that he refused to park his cycle in the designated parking lot at Sulia festival in the village. His refusal led to a heated argument with the villagers and festival committee members.

Later, they convened a meeting which was chaired by local sarpanch Pinku Patel. In the meeting, Saroj was held guilty. It was unanimously decided that no one is allowed to keep any relationship with the members of Saroj family. Violation of the diktat will attract financial punishment as decided by the committee.

A section of media reported the ugly practice following which district Collector directed the local authorities to investigate the matter.

Later, a team of police led by Sadar IIC Srikant Sahoo reached the village and enquired the case. Police also registered a case against six persons including sarpnach.

Police said the incident is fall out of a political rivalry.