Kangaroo Court Justice! Woman Punished For Selling Liquor In Balasore

Balasore: In another incident of Kangaroo court justice, a woman was punished for allegedly selling liquor at a village in Baliapal area in Balasore district on Sunday.

According to reports, the locals had been opposing her selling country liquor. However, the woman continues her business. Irked over this, rushed to her house, dragged her out of her house, tied her to a tree and thrashed her black and blue. They also recovered 10 litres of liquor which they later destroyed.

The police were informed about the incident, till the last report came in.