Kangaroo Court Justice! Three Tied To Tree On Theft Charges

Mayurbhanj: In another incident of Kangaroo court justice, three persons were caught and tied to a tree for allegedly stealing a water pump at Chikitamatia village in Muruda block of Mayurbhanj district.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after the video went viral on social media.

As per reports, the accused youths allegedly stole a water pump fitted to a borewell from one Kartik Hembram’s house.

Following this, they were punished by the Kangaroo as Hembram levelled allegations that the accused trio sold the water pump after stealing it.