Kangaroo Court In Pattamundai: Six Including 2 Sarpanchs Detained For Assault Of Father-Son Duo

Pattamundai: Police have detained six persons including two sarpanchs in connection with the brutal assault of a 17-year-old boy, who was working in the Sahupada petrol pump in Kendrapara’s Pattamundai, and his father on theft suspicion in a kangaroo court.

The disturbing visuals of the father-son duo being thrashed mercilessly in the kangaroo court that went viral on social media led to public outrage. It was alleged the boy, who was working in the fuel station, had stolen around Rs 2 lakh from the cash counter.

Reportedly, police have detained the Sarpanchs of Bijay Nagar and Balipal Panchayats, Somnath Tripathy and Panchanan Swain respectively, the owner of a petrol pump and his son, and the husband of Balipal Samiti member, Tapas Pradhan.

The detention came after scores of people staged demonstration at the petrol pump here today demanding action against the accused persons.

In compliance with the direction of Kendrapa SP Sandeep Madkar, a police team led by Pattamundai SDPO Sandhyarani Behuria, IIC Tapan Kumar Rout reached the petrol pump and brought the situation under control. After assurance from the police, the angry crowd called off the agitation.

Pattamundai police has registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

When asked, Pattamundai IIC Tapan Kumar Rout said that the case in being investigated and action will be taken against those found guilty.