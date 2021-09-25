Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivii’ Streaming On Netflix

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is now streaming on Netflix which was released in theaters earlier this month. The J Jayalalithaa biopic directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad additionally starred Arvind Swamy.

The film also stars Bhagyashree, Madhoo Shah, and others. The film's theatrical release earned Kangana rave reviews from the audience.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share the poster of the film as she rejoiced on Thalaivii’s premiere on the OTT platform. Sharing it, she wrote, “Streaming on @netflix now…Go For it.” Sharing it, she wrote, “Streaming on @netflix now…Go For it.” She shared a screengrab of the movie’s still on the platform and wrote, “Hindi version streaming now.”

Reportedly, the movie was earlier scheduled to launch in April, however was postponed as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Now, because the movie is streaming on Netflix, many will have the ability to catch Thalaivi for the primary time.