Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ To Hit Cinemas In October

New Delhi: Ever since Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP unveiled their upcoming film ‘Tejas’, featuring the talented Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the project has been generating immense buzz and excitement among movie enthusiasts.

Now, the much-awaited release date has been officially announced. The team behind ‘Tejas’ has confirmed that the film will hit theatres nationwide on October 20, 2023.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a new look of Kangana Ranaut from the film along with the release date announcement and wrote, “KANGANA: ‘TEJAS’ ON 20 OCT… #Tejas – starring #KanganaRanaut as an Air Force pilot – to release in *cinemas* on 20 Oct 2023… Directed by #SarveshMewara… Produced by #RonnieScrewvala.”.

In the picture which Taran Adarsh shared, we see Kangana in a blue uniform saluting a senior officer in front of her.

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s latest production venture ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui premiered on Prime Video to a mixed response. The film marked Avneet’s Bollywood debut and Nawazuddin’s first collaboration with Kangana and Avneet Kaur.